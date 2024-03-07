WCW Legends Spotted Backstage at AEW Collision Tonight, Update on QT Marshall

AEW is set to return to the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia tonight for an ROH taping and a taping for Collision, scheduled to broadcast this Saturday. According to PWInsider, the event will be graced by the presence of some notable guests backstage.

The report highlights that Ray “Glacier” Lloyd and Ernest “The Cat” Miller, both of whom were key figures in WCW during the 1990s, are in attendance backstage. Additionally, PW Insider provided an update on QT Marshall. After a period away, Marshall has resumed his off-camera duties with AEW and was present at the AEW Dynamite taping last night, as well as the Revolution pay-per-view event this past Sunday.