AEW Dynamite Sees Decrease in Viewership and Key Demo Rating After Revolution

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 07, 2024

The viewership figures for the March 6th airing of AEW Dynamite on TBS have been released.

WrestleNomics reports that the show attracted 779,000 viewers and earned a 0.27 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. These numbers represent a decrease from the previous week's episode, which attracted 822,000 viewers and secured a 0.29 demo rating. The episode in question was the first to air after AEW Revolution pay-per-view that Sunday.

The episode highlighted a main event match between Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher and marked the debut of Kazuchika Okada, who teamed up with The Elite. AEW aims to bounce back with its upcoming Big Business special. Wrestling Headlines will keep providing regular updates on all AEW programming.

Source: WrestleNomics
