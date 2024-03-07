WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Matchup Revealed for AEW Collision Event on Saturday

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 07, 2024

Tony Khan, President of AEW, has unveiled a fresh matchup for this Saturday's Collision event, scheduled to be recorded this evening: Mistico will face Angelico.

The revised lineup for the event now includes:

- Trios Match: Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks

- Atlanta Street Fight: Mark Briscoe, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews)

- Chris Jericho faces off against CMLL's Titan

- Bryan Danielson vs. Shane Taylor

- The inaugural Toni Award presented by Toni Storm

- Mistico vs. Angelico

-  Mariah May set to compete


