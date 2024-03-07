New Matchup Revealed for AEW Collision Event on Saturday

Tony Khan, President of AEW, has unveiled a fresh matchup for this Saturday's Collision event, scheduled to be recorded this evening: Mistico will face Angelico.

The revised lineup for the event now includes:

- Trios Match: Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks

- Atlanta Street Fight: Mark Briscoe, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews)

- Chris Jericho faces off against CMLL's Titan

- Bryan Danielson vs. Shane Taylor

- The inaugural Toni Award presented by Toni Storm

- Mistico vs. Angelico

- Mariah May set to compete