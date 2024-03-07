New Matchup Revealed for AEW Collision Event on Saturday

Tony Khan, President of AEW, has unveiled a fresh matchup for this Saturday's Collision event, scheduled to be recorded this evening: Mistico will face Angelico.
The revised lineup for the event now includes:
- Trios Match: Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks
- Atlanta Street Fight: Mark Briscoe, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews)
- Chris Jericho faces off against CMLL's Titan
- Bryan Danielson vs. Shane Taylor
- The inaugural Toni Award presented by Toni Storm
- Mistico vs. Angelico
- Mariah May set to compete
This Saturday 3/9— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 7, 2024
Saturday Night #AEWCollision@TNTdrama Sat 8pm ET/7pm CT
One of the greatest Luchadores ever @CMLL_OFICIAL megastar @caristicomx returns to TNT to collide vs one of the greatest international purveyors of Lucha Libre @Angelico_AEW SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/ccad4DurIO
