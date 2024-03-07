Sammy Guevara's Suspension Leads to AEW Shifting Plans

Sammy Guevara is currently not participating in matches after AEW decided to suspend him due to an incident in his penultimate match. The suspension followed an event a few weeks ago during a match on Rampage, where Jeff Hardy was injured after receiving a knee to the head from Guevara during a shooting star press.

Suspension Details The incident led to Hardy sustaining a broken nose. Despite informing the referee that he could continue, Hardy and Guevara finished the match, but Hardy has been out of action since. Following this, Guevara competed in a No DQ match against Powerhouse Hobbs. Reports have emerged this week revealing Guevara's suspension for not adhering to concussion protocols, though the length of his suspension remains uncertain.

Dave Meltzer, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, highlighted that AEW's initial plans involved Chris Jericho teaming up with Guevara for a Tag Team Title tournament aimed at crowning new champions.

Jericho's recent on-air commendations for Hook on Dynamite led to speculation about Hook being Jericho's new tag team partner, although this remains conjecture.

“Originally, it was gonna be the Jericho and Kenny Omega tag team. And obviously, you know, that fell through. And then it was gonna be Jericho and Sammy Guevara tag team for the tournament. Sammy Guevara suspended. So, we actually probably talked about the timing of his suspension. So it was on the February 14 show when he wrestled Jeff Hardy. So when he did the shooting star press, he nailed Jeff Hardy with his knee, right in Jeff Hardy's face, and broke his nose. They came out, and they told him because of concussion protocol to finish the match, and he didn't finish the match. He also did the GTH, which is a move where you need the guy in the head, which is exactly…Jeff did not have a concussion. He had a broken nose. But they didn't know that at the time. At the time. It was, you know, suspected. So they were mad at Guevara for not going right to the finish. So I get why he was suspended," Meltzer stated.

Meltzer further commented, , “In this situation, the doctors should’ve stopped the match, and it should not have been up to Sammy Guevara to take it home. And again, like what he was told, I mean, I guess whatever it was, the fact he did a GT H and nailed the guy with the knee after the concern of concussion was one of the reasons why it went the way it didn't end up suspended. So anyway, yeah, so that was the deal with the Jericho and Guevara team is now out the window. So I guess it’s going to be Jericho and Hook.”