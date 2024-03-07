Matt Hardy's AEW Contract Set to End This Month

Fightful has released information indicating that Matt Hardy's contract with AEW is nearing its end this month. Hardy, a veteran and multiple-time tag team champion, originally joined AEW in March 2020.

Negotiations between Hardy and AEW regarding his contract status have been taking place, though it remains unclear whether his contract will be renewed.

In related news, Jeff Hardy's contract with AEW was designed to have the same duration as Matt's. However, due to successive injuries and periods of not competing, Jeff's contract has been extended. Jeff made his AEW debut in March 2022.

So far this year, Matt has participated in only one match, where he teamed up with his brother Jeff and Mark Briscoe to defeat Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade in a match on the January 3 edition of AEW Rampage.