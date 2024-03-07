WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Matt Hardy's AEW Contract Set to End This Month

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 07, 2024

Matt Hardy's AEW Contract Set to End This Month

Fightful has released information indicating that Matt Hardy's contract with AEW is nearing its end this month. Hardy, a veteran and multiple-time tag team champion, originally joined AEW in March 2020.

Negotiations between Hardy and AEW regarding his contract status have been taking place, though it remains unclear whether his contract will be renewed.

In related news, Jeff Hardy's contract with AEW was designed to have the same duration as Matt's. However, due to successive injuries and periods of not competing, Jeff's contract has been extended. Jeff made his AEW debut in March 2022.

So far this year, Matt has participated in only one match, where he teamed up with his brother Jeff and Mark Briscoe to defeat Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade in a match on the January 3 edition of AEW Rampage.

Jim Ross Inks New Contract with AEW

Legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross has announced that he has signed a new deal with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The news was shared on [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 07, 2024 07:51AM


Tags: #aew #matt hardy

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86493/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π