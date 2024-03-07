WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jim Ross Inks New Contract with AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 07, 2024

Legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross has announced that he has signed a new deal with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The news was shared on the latest episode of his podcast, "Grillin JR," where Ross expressed his gratitude towards AEW President Tony Khan for his continued belief in Ross's ability to contribute to the commentary team. This development signifies AEW's commitment to maintaining a high-quality broadcast team, with Ross being a significant figure in wrestling commentary.

"We wrote a new deal. We wrote a completely new deal. No extension. New contract. It was probably the quickest and easiest negotiation I have ever done in my career of 50 years. That’s all because of Tony Khan’s commitment to me as a broadcaster. He’s always been a fan of my work, which helps your cause, when your boss is a fan of your work. We got a new deal. I’ll be back to do more work. I assume it’s going to be centered around the pay-per-view. We’re adding more pay-per-views and big events. I’ll be involved in some degree with those. I’m here, I’m getting better. That will work for me, if I’m working just pay-per-views, I’m very happy to do that."

Ross later revealed that his new agreement with AEW extends for an additional year. He expressed his contentment, noting that the terms of the deal were very favorable.

"I think we’re down for another year. That’s plenty. I’m happy with it. Tony Khan stepped up. Term wise, financial package wise, everything was to my liking. I was very blessed to be working with Tony on that deal. He wanted me signed. He got his man and I got my company. It all worked out real well."

Tags: #aew #jim ross

