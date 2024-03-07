AEW Rampage SPOILERS for 3/8/24

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW recorded the upcoming episode of Rampage set to broadcast on TNT this Friday, following the Dynamite event that took place on Wednesday night in Duluth, Georgia, at the Gas South Arena.

For the first time since December, Chris Jericho joined the commentary team. Below are the match outcomes as reported by Pwinsider:

In tag team action, Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta emerged victorious against Kip Sabian and The Butcher, with Trent securing the win for his team by pinning The Butcher following a Strong Zero move.

In a match for the TBS Championship, Julia Hart successfully defended her title against Robyn Renegade, winning by submission. A special stipulation, the dealer's choice rule, was in effect, banning top rope maneuvers and thus preventing Hart from using her moonsault finisher.

Penta El Zero Miedo triumphed over Action Andretti, with Penta pinning Andretti after delivering the Fear Factor move.

In a three-way tag team clash, Top Flight, consisting of Darius Martin and Dante Martin, won against the teams of Komander & Bryan Keith and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen), with Komander being the one pinned.