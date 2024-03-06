The Rainmaker Is All Elite, Joins The Elite And Replaces Omega

To go along with the new look and feel to AEW Dynamite, The Elite have a new look and feel to them as well after Wednesday night.

On the special "season premiere" of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA., The Young Bucks took to the ring to make their advertised "huge announcements."

The first announcement was a multi-part one, which featured them announcing themselves as participants in the new tournament announced to determine the new AEW World Tag-Team Champions after the titles were vacated by Sting and Darby Allin.

The rest of the first announcement was that Hangman Page has been "suspended indefinitely" for putting his hands on an official at AEW Revolution, and has been kicked out of The Elite.

Also kicked out of The Elite due to "missing multiple dates for no good reason," is Kenny Omega, who as noted, has been out of action with a life-threatening fight against diverticulitis.

After Eddie Kingston came out and confronted the AEW EVPs, the two attacked him and beat him down. The theme for Kazuchika Okada would hit and the crowd would go berserk as "The Rainmaker" made his way out to the ring.

The Japanese legend ended up turning on Kingston and helping to attack him with The Young Bucks. The Young Bucks then got back on the microphone and announced that Kazuchika Okada has officially joined The Elite.