Big Spoiler For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite episode promises to deliver a must-see episode tonight.

The lineup includes matches such as Riho versus Kris Statlander, and Will Ospreay taking on Kyle Fletcher, alongside a "Huge Announcement" from The Young Bucks. Additionally, a prominent figure is anticipated to officially join the company on a full-time basis, although this has not been publicly disclosed.

Tony Khan has hinted at exciting developments for AEW enthusiasts in recent interviews, with upcoming weeks looking particularly promising. According to PWInsider, Kazuchika Okada was seen traveling to Los Angeles last week and remains in the U.S., fueling speculation that the ex-IWGP Champion will appear in tonight's Atlanta show. Moreover, expectations are high for the former Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, to debut next week in Boston.