More Insights into AEW Dynamite Revamp

AEW recently unveiled a new color scheme on its social media platforms this past Tuesday, indicating a major overhaul for its primary show. Yet, the updated logo is just the tip of the iceberg regarding the changes AEW plans to implement, as reported by Fightful Select.

Hints from Andrew Zarian earlier hinted at the anticipated comeback of the iconic tunnels, although it's not confirmed if they will be the original structures, especially considering their temporary use at the Imagination Pavilion in EPCOT last fall.

In addition, AEW is concocting a new theme for AEW Dynamite, with early signs pointing towards a rock-influenced anthem courtesy of Mikey Rukus.

Moreover, AEW has recently invested in a novel overhead lighting rig, a move that, while separate from the current updates, signifies the promotion's ongoing enhancements.