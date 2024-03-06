Garrett, Sting's Son, Reflects on Honoring His Father's Legacy at AEW Revolution

During the 2024 AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Sting, alongside Darby Allin, emerged victorious over The Young Bucks in what was announced as Sting's final match. Following the event, a video was released on YouTube where Sting's son, Garrett, shared his thoughts on participating in the match and wearing attire reminiscent of his father's iconic look.

“This last weekend, blond hair, let’s go over that. I was a part of my dad’s match, his retirement from pro wrestling. He goes by the name of Sting, so Sting is my dad, and I got to play a small part in his retirement match. So I kind of reprised a younger version of the Sting character. I played Surfer Sting, who has blond hair, and I wore a Sting jacket here. This is the same jacket that was worn at the Great American Bash in 1990. It was so cool. When I saw this for the first time a few weeks ago, I got chills. No, I’m not keeping this. It’s gonna go back to him. But I have it for now, and I just wear it around every night. I’m just kidding, I don’t do that. So I got to play Surfer Sting. My brother got to play Wolfpack Sting, and he looked amazing. He just looked so cool. But all of that, it’s all of the original. Everything that my brother and I wore was the exact stuff that he wore in his career, so it felt really cool to just kind of relive the Surfer Sting, and I tried to channel the inner Surfer Sting, so I hope did well. I didn’t want to ruin it, basically. I think my brother and I were like, ‘Okay, we gotta just do as good as we can here because we can’t look bad.'”

“Obviously, I was doing that this weekend. But the last seven weeks, I really haven’t uploaded too much because I was training for the last few years to be as strong as possible, put on as much size as possible, get all my deadlift, bench, squat, get those numbers up, and that doesn’t really look good on TV. So it doesn’t translate very well shirtless, live TV, in front of a lot of people. So I knew I had to go on a crazy cut, which really took away my time and my energy from making YouTube videos. I didn’t have enough to log in to do the normal game on my own. Getting up off the coach was a lot because I was on pretty low calories, and I was also working out twice a day usually. Cardio in the morning, lift in the evening.”

“Everyone we worked with was so good at what they do. If you didn’t watch the match, you gotta go watch it. It is crazy. Darby Allin is the craziest human I have ever met in my entire life. Jumped off a ladder in the ring on glass, bareback. So he did a front flip on the glass. He’s a madman. But my dad just had the greatest sendoff possible. He wrestled his heart out. He did some crazy stuff too. My dad is turning 65 this week, and if you see some of the stuff that he does, you’ll know that the saying, ‘Age is just a number,’ he proves that true because he just doesn’t stop. He just goes full send in everything he does, and it’s been an inspiration for me. I want to be like that when I’m 65. Whatever he does, that’s what I’m gonna do. So yeah, it was so cool, and getting to see all the other wrestlers’ admiration and respect for my dad, all the fans share stories, they all meant so much to him. For me, I’m just so proud as a son. Both me and my brother are like, ‘Gosh, this is just unbelievable.’ My dad couldn’t walk two feet without someone saying, ‘You changed my life,’ or ‘You’re my favorite wrestler of all time,’ and they’d have this unique story to share. That type of stuff, it was so cool. It’s perfect.”