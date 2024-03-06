Corey Graves Commends Triple H for Granting WWE Commentators Creative Autonomy

During a recent discussion on the "Short and to the Point" podcast, WWE commentator Corey Graves shared insights into the changes he's experienced since Paul “Triple H” Levesque succeeded Vince McMahon as the Head of Creative. Graves expressed profound gratitude towards Triple H, attributing much of his career's success to Levesque's willingness to give him opportunities, particularly during his time in NXT. "Triple H is another guy I owe a great deal, if not everything in my career, to. He was the one that took a chance on me as a wrestler in NXT. If I need something, I’ve never hesitated to go to him and ask. He’s cool and refreshing in the sense that he gives us [announcers] space. Instead of being told and prompted that you have to do it a certain way or you have to use certain verbiage, Triple H understands that we’re all fans, and as the business grows and evolves you kind of have to let go of the reins a little bit. I still have my guide rails, but I feel like they’re a little bit wider on each side now,” Graves remarked on the podcast.

Graves, who has been a fixture on WWE television for seven years across both RAW and Smackdown, noted a significant change in the environment under Triple H's leadership, particularly in how announcers are directed during broadcasts. "I’ve been on TV for seven years between RAW and Smackdown. In the last few months, my headsets have been as quiet and lucid as they have been ever. I only hear from him if I’m doing something terribly wrong or if a joke lands. If I say something and it gets him he’ll double down or he’ll add on to my joke in my headset," he added, highlighting the more relaxed and supportive atmosphere.