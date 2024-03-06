Booker T Credits Roman Reigns as the Key to The Bloodline Storyline's Success

In a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his insights on why he believes Roman Reigns was the only one capable of making The Bloodline storyline a success. He highlighted Reigns' unique ability to elevate every performer he steps into the ring with, saying, "You talked about Roman Reigns, I tell you, I don’t think it could have been anybody that pulled it off other than Roman Reigns. And even though we got we’ve got a plethora of talent in the WWE, we got so many guys that could go out there and perform at the highest level. But I always looked at Roman Reigns as the guy, as far as — I’m looking at it from a trainers perspective, I’m looking at it from an in-ring performer’s perspective. And Roman Reigns, the one thing that I see with him more than anybody else is everybody that he works with, he makes those guys better than before they actually went into the ring with him before. He actually make them look better as far as having the best match that they perhaps have ever had on the card. No matter who it is, Roman Reigns has gone out there and stepped his level of performance up to the utmost. Being champion, they always say being champion makes you 30% better. Well he was a double champion, so it probably made him 60% better."

Booker T also praised the contributions of Jimmy and Jey Uso to The Bloodline storyline. He remarked on their significant improvement and contribution, noting, "Jimmy and Jey definitely have been doing a hell of a job. Those guys, they actually came to my wrestling school, got their finishing touches. And they’ve added so much to the story at the same time. Main Event Jey has definitely stepped up his game. Jimmy has definitely rose to the occasion."