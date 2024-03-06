Riho vs. Kris Statlander Set For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 06, 2024

A fresh bout is set for the next episode of AEW Dynamite in Georgia.

Riho, a past AEW women’s titleholder, is slated to compete against ex-TBS Champion Kris Statlander in an individual match during the event at Duluth's Gas South Arena. Tony Khan revealed this matchup earlier tonight.

Updated card:

- Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

- Kris Statlander vs. Riho