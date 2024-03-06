WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Riho vs. Kris Statlander Set For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 06, 2024

A fresh bout is set for the next episode of AEW Dynamite in Georgia.

Riho, a past AEW women’s titleholder, is slated to compete against ex-TBS Champion Kris Statlander in an individual match during the event at Duluth's Gas South Arena. Tony Khan revealed this matchup earlier tonight. 

Updated card:

- Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher
- Kris Statlander vs. Riho


Tags: #aew #dynamite

