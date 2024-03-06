Riho vs. Kris Statlander Set For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

A fresh bout is set for the next episode of AEW Dynamite in Georgia.
Riho, a past AEW women’s titleholder, is slated to compete against ex-TBS Champion Kris Statlander in an individual match during the event at Duluth's Gas South Arena. Tony Khan revealed this matchup earlier tonight.
Updated card:
- Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher
- Kris Statlander vs. Riho
TOMORROW, Wed 3/6@GS_District Atlanta— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 6, 2024
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS, tomorrow 8pm ET/7pm CT
Kris Statlander vs Riho
After a big win in Greensboro on Sunday, former TBS Champion Kris Statlander battles former @AEW Women's World Champion Riho in Georgia on Dynamite TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/Q0lecNFZUd
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com