Roxanne Perez Turns Heel with Assault on Lyra Valkyria at WWE NXT Roadblock

Roxanne Perez has embraced a villainous persona, launching a brutal assault on Lyra Valkyria during NXT Roadblock. Following the NXT Women’s Champion and Tatum Paxley's defeat in their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship bout against the Kabuki Warriors, Perez unleashed her fury on both Paxley and Valkyria. She aggressively attacked Valkyria, throwing her shoulder-first into the ring post not once but twice, and then proceeded to maliciously bend Valkyria’s arm over the bottom turnbuckle, culminating in a vicious stomp.

Medical personnel quickly attended to Valkyria, who was subsequently placed on a stretcher and transported via ambulance from the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Perez's recent behavior stems from mounting frustration after being overlooked for an NXT Women’s Championship opportunity due to unforeseen factors. WWE has announced that updates on Valkyria's condition will be shared through their social media platforms soon.