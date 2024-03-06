Tony D'Angelo Triumphs Over Carmelo Hayes at NXT Roadblock; Trick Williams Makes Surprising Comeback

Tony D’Angelo has secured his spot at NXT Stand & Deliver by defeating Carmelo Hayes at NXT Roadblock. Meanwhile, Trick Williams has made a return, setting his sights on Hayes. The climax of the evening's event was marked by D’Angelo's victory over Hayes, guaranteeing him a title match against Ilja Dragunov at the NXT show during WrestleMania weekend.

The decisive moment came when Williams’ entrance theme played, momentarily diverting Hayes’ attention. This distraction was revealed to be a strategic deception, allowing D’Angelo to clinch the victory with his signature Fuhgettaboutit fisherman’s suplex. Post-match, D’Angelo extended an apology for the trickery but also presented Hayes with a "gift" — an ambush from Trick, who emerged from the crowd to attack Hayes and his security detail.