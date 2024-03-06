WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NXT North American Championship Bout and Additional Matches Announced for Next Week

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 06, 2024

WWE has scheduled several matches for the upcoming episode of NXT, including a title bout for the North American Championship. These matches were confirmed during NXT Roadblock for the show next week, which will be broadcast live on the USA Network:

- NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi versus Brooks Jensen

- Shawn Spears versus Ridge Holland

- Gigi Dolin versus Arianna Grace

Furthermore, after a backstage altercation with Kiana James & Izzi Dame, Thea Hail was hinted at competing in a tag team match against them. Hail had hoped Jacy Jayne would team up with her, but Jayne declined, stating she had other commitments.

