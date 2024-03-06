NXT North American Championship Bout and Additional Matches Announced for Next Week

WWE has scheduled several matches for the upcoming episode of NXT, including a title bout for the North American Championship. These matches were confirmed during NXT Roadblock for the show next week, which will be broadcast live on the USA Network:

- NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi versus Brooks Jensen

- Shawn Spears versus Ridge Holland

- Gigi Dolin versus Arianna Grace

Furthermore, after a backstage altercation with Kiana James & Izzi Dame, Thea Hail was hinted at competing in a tag team match against them. Hail had hoped Jacy Jayne would team up with her, but Jayne declined, stating she had other commitments.