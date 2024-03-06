NXT North American Championship Bout and Additional Matches Announced for Next Week

WWE has scheduled several matches for the upcoming episode of NXT, including a title bout for the North American Championship. These matches were confirmed during NXT Roadblock for the show next week, which will be broadcast live on the USA Network:
- NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi versus Brooks Jensen
- Shawn Spears versus Ridge Holland
- Gigi Dolin versus Arianna Grace
Furthermore, after a backstage altercation with Kiana James & Izzi Dame, Thea Hail was hinted at competing in a tag team match against them. Hail had hoped Jacy Jayne would team up with her, but Jayne declined, stating she had other commitments.
Featured below are complete WWE NXT Roadblock results from Tuesday, March 5, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Ma [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 06, 2024 04:21AM
