AEW has unveiled the updated logo for AEW Dynamite, introducing a fresh design that will debut in this week's episode. The revamped logo was shared on Instagram, as showcased below.

The accompanying caption states:

β€œNew look, new season πŸ‘€ Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite is not to be missed TOMORROW LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tbsnetwork!”