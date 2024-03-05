WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Suspends Sammy Guevara

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 05, 2024

AEW has enacted a suspension against Sammy Guevara, reports Fightful Select, due to his actions in the February 14th Rampage bout with Jeff Hardy. Although Guevara emerged victorious, an error during his shooting star press resulted in Hardy's nose breaking. Following the mishap, Guevara executed his GTH finisher on Hardy, a move now scrutinized for not adhering to AEW's concussion protocols.

The duration of Guevara's suspension remains undisclosed by Fightful. Despite this, Guevara competed against Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW's platform subsequent to his match against Hardy. Guevara has not issued a statement regarding his suspension.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 05, 2024 02:01PM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #aew #sammy guevara

