AEW Suspends Sammy Guevara

AEW has enacted a suspension against Sammy Guevara, reports Fightful Select, due to his actions in the February 14th Rampage bout with Jeff Hardy. Although Guevara emerged victorious, an error during his shooting star press resulted in Hardy's nose breaking. Following the mishap, Guevara executed his GTH finisher on Hardy, a move now scrutinized for not adhering to AEW's concussion protocols.

The duration of Guevara's suspension remains undisclosed by Fightful. Despite this, Guevara competed against Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW's platform subsequent to his match against Hardy. Guevara has not issued a statement regarding his suspension.