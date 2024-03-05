Will Ospreay Claims Title as Wrestling's Most Dangerous Man Following AEW Revolution 2024 Victory

In a striking declaration following his triumph at AEW Revolution 2024, Will Ospreay has staked his claim as the most formidable figure in professional wrestling today. The British sensation marked his debut match with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) with a victory over Konosuke Takeshita, sealing the win with a formidable Hidden Blade move that left fans in awe during the event in North Carolina.

Addressing the media after the show, Ospreay shared his thoughts on the fiercely contested match, lavishing praise on his opponent Takeshita for being an equal match to his skills. "I’ve got a lot to top now, haven’t I? I can’t do those type of matches without a great partner to do it with. Takeshita is every bit as good as Will Ospreay is. It’s just on the night, I was just better, pure and simple," Ospreay reflected. He further highlighted the lethal nature of the Tiger Driver 91, the move he executed to clinch his victory, acknowledging its historical significance and potential danger. "Look at the move I had to put him away with – the Tiger Driver. I keep saying this: the Tiger Driver 91 is the most dangerous move in wrestling," he said.

Ospreay's remarks didn't stop at his in-ring prowess. He boldly proclaimed himself as the "most dangerous professional wrestler in the world," balancing his intimidating presence in the ring with a candid admission of his compassionate side outside of it. Despite his gentle demeanor in everyday life, Ospreay warned of his fierce competitiveness and determination within the squared circle.

With the Revolution 2024 event marking just the beginning of his journey in AEW, Ospreay has set his sights on dominating the promotion's calendar year, listing off the upcoming pay-per-view events where he intends to cement his status as an unparalleled force in wrestling. "This is the first pay-per-view of AEW’s year for 2024. We’ve got Dynasty, Forbidden Door, Double or Nothing, All In, All Out, WrestleDream, Full Gear, and Worlds End. That’s the first one. Like I said, the most dangerous man in wrestling right now, bruv," Ospreay concluded, sending a clear message to both fans and foes alike about his intentions moving forward.