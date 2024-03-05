Dark Side of the Ring Returns Tonight: Earthquake Episode to Open Season 5

VICE TV's acclaimed series "Dark Side of the Ring" is set to premiere its fifth season tonight, kicking off with an episode that promises to captivate viewers. The series is renowned for delving into the more controversial, tragic, and scandalous stories from the wrestling world. This season, AEW's Chris Jericho lends his voice as the narrator, while Evan Husney and Jason Eisener are back at the helm as executive directors.

The upcoming season is slated to explore a variety of subjects including The Sandman, Earthquake, Harley Race, Buff Bagwell, Brutus Beefcake, Chris Adams, Sensational Sherri, Terry Gordy, Black Saturday, and Chris Colt.

The premiere episode will focus on the life and career of John Tenta, famously known as Earthquake in the WWE universe. Beginning his wrestling career in 1987, Earthquake made notable appearances in WWE, WCW, All Japan Pro Wrestling, among others, and was a part of the Natural Disasters, clinching the WWE Tag Team Titles alongside Typhoon. His career also featured a notable rivalry with Hulk Hogan. After leaving WWE in 1994, he moved to WCW, adopting the monikers Avalanche and The Shark. John Tenta passed away in 2006 after a battle with bladder cancer. Don't miss the intriguing trailer for a glimpse into this compelling episode.