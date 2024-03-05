Ex-WWE Star Criticizes Darby Allin's Daring Jump at Revolution

Former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman expressed strong disapproval of AEW after Darby Allin's hazardous jump through glass at the Revolution event.

In what was billed as Sting's final match, Darby Allin partnered with The Icon for one last outing. The night, however, took a jaw-dropping turn when Allin, in a daring move, leaped from a ladder. His intended target was one of the Young Bucks, but instead, his fall ended with him crashing through a pane of glass set upon chairs. The audience's reactions varied from gasps of awe to expressions of shock, but for the former WWE announcer, it was a step too far.

On social media, ex-WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman expressed his concerns about a particular stunt, arguing that aside from Mick Foley, no one in WWE has engaged in actions as hazardous.

"Ok AEW army come after me. This is bananas and SO unnecessary. Can someone please teach the writers and Tony Khan that if you tell a good story you don’t have to do that crap and damn near kill yourself. Other than Mick Foley find any videos of a top star from WWE doing anything this reckless.

I am all about getting talked about after a show but my god. If he hits one of those chairs he could have paralyzed himself and broken his back. Tell a story and make the fans care. Then this won’t have to happen or even be talked about doing."