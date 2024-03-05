The Undertaker Reveals His Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Legends

The Undertaker stands out as an eternal giant in the annals of professional wrestling. Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, he has cemented his legacy on the metaphorical Mount Rushmore of wrestling, celebrated by stars and fans worldwide for his captivating character development and unforgettable matches.

Many wrestling stars hail him as the greatest of all time. Remarkably, the Deadman himself shared his personal Mount Rushmore of wrestling on a recent episode of "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway," where he paid homage to Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Stone Cold Steve Austin as monumental figures through his lens.

"Andre The Giant, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Stone Cold [Steve Austin]. Those four guys are not the greatest wrestlers that have ever come down the pike. Those guys aren’t the best psychologists.”

Explaining why Jake Roberts wasn't featured on his Mount Rushmore: “So that’s how I come up with my Mount Rushmore because people always ask me, “You love Shawn Michaels, working with Shawn Michael. You say Shawn Michaels.’ Shawn Michaels was great. There’s nobody in the ring better than Shawn Michaels, but Shawn Michaels didn’t have as big an influence on the industry as a whole and an impact. Same with Bret Hart. Bret Hart in the ring, I mean nobody better than Bret Hart in the ring, but you, it’s just what your impact on the industry. That’s how I come up with mine and that’s why — I think that’s the same with with Jake. You know if you give me, if you narrow my Mount Rushmore down like give me the Mount Rushmore of heels or something like that, yeah. Then you’re going to put a Jake The Snake in there or you just need to be a little more specific, but if you go to Mount Rushmore that’s that’s the way I think about it. It’s not skill or or what you can do in the ring. It’s what your influence over the whole industry was."