AEW Star Bryan Danielson Opens Up About Regrets Over Lost Family Time During WWE Career

In a heartfelt disclosure on The Nikki & Brie Show, AEW sensation Bryan Danielson opened up about the personal sacrifices made during his tenure with WWE, particularly emphasizing the familial costs. Renowned for his remarkable journey from the independent circuits to the apex of wrestling stardom, Danielson shared a poignant reflection on the stark contrast between his life on the indies and his time in WWE, which demanded extensive travel and time away from loved ones.

The crux of Danielson's remorse centers around the precious moments lost with his father in the latter's final years—a consequence of his rigorous WWE schedule. Despite anticipating more familial time post-retirement or a slowdown in his professional commitments, Danielson found that the opportunities to connect meaningfully with his father had diminished significantly before his passing.

Reflecting on this, Danielson conveyed a profound sentiment of loss, stating, "On the independents, I had a lot more free time and freedom to be with my family. I lost time that I would have had with my dad, and then he passed away. When I thought when I was done with all this, when my schedule slowed down and all that kind of stuff, I’d be able to get to spend more time with him and that sort of thing. So I thought, ‘When I’m done with this run, I’ll be able to do this,’ and then I wasn’t. In the last years of his life, I barely got to see my dad."