Bully Ray Reflects on Iconic Team-Up with Sting in TNA: A Dream Come True

Reflecting on a career highlight from 2013, Bully Ray recently reminisced about an unforgettable moment he shared with wrestling icon Sting during a TNA TV taping in England. The pair had teamed up to face the Aces and Eights in a tables match, an experience that transformed Bully back into a fervent wrestling admirer.

Bully expressed his awe and excitement, recalling how the partnership with one of his wrestling heroes turned him into "a little kid all over again."

“I turned into a little kid all over again,” Bully said (per Wrestling Inc). “I turned into a wrestling fan because it was me and Sting versus the Aces and Eights in a tables match. I’m in my dressing room, and I said to myself, ‘Wow, how cool would it be if I could come out painted up like Sting?’ I was like, ‘Screw it, I’m just going to go ask him.'”

The anticipation leading up to Bully's request was palpable. He recounted the moment, saying, "[I] knocked on his door, walked in, I go, ‘Will you paint me up?’ He looked at me, and he smiles. He goes, ‘Hell yeah.’ [I got] goosebumps." This simple interaction highlighted the mutual respect and camaraderie between the two wrestlers, making for a memorable entrance that Bully describes as a "perfect moment in time."