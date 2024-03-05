WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Michael Cole Experiences Dream Come True with Valhalla's Antlers on WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 05, 2024

WWE Raw on Monday featured an unexpected but memorable moment involving Michael Cole and his evident admiration for Valhalla's unique headgear. For several weeks, Cole has expressed a distinct fascination with Valhalla's antlers, visibly disappointed on occasions she appeared without them. However, the episode aired on March 4 brought Cole immense joy as Valhalla, accompanying Ivar to the ring, proudly wore her antlers. The highlight of the night occurred when Valhalla approached the commentary table, allowing Cole the opportunity to don the antlers himself, a moment he ecstatically described as the realization of a childhood dream.

Cole's excitement was palpable, leading his commentary partner, Pat McAfee, to jest about Cole's overly enthusiastic reaction, likening it to a "volcanic eruption." Cole, embracing the moment, even drew a parallel to his former colleague, Jim Ross, reflecting on Ross's iconic cowboy hat and how it must have felt to wear something so distinctive.

The broadcast also saw McAfee humorously analyze the antlers with the Telestator, adding a lighthearted touch to the commentary by suggesting Cole's interests might be considered unconventional. Despite the jokes, Cole's heartfelt admission about fulfilling a dream highlighted the unique and often unpredictable nature of live wrestling entertainment.


Tags: #wwe #michael coel #valhalla #raw

