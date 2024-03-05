WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Andrade Declares Unstoppable Ambition Following WWE Raw Returns and Victory

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 05, 2024

In a triumphant return to WWE Raw, former WWE United States Champion Andrade marked his first appearance on the show since October 2020 by securing a victory against Apollo Crews. This match, which took place on the March 4 episode, was Andrade's first since making a notable comeback at WWE Royal Rumble, where he faced off against the fellow former United States Champion Apollo Crews.

Following his win, Andrade shared his thoughts on his strategy for WrestleMania season in a WWE Raw Exclusive interview. "I told you, I told you everyone. Nobody can stop me. This is my destiny, I am here, I am back. It’s almost WrestleMania, but not yet," he confidently declared. His statement reflects a focused mindset aimed at leveraging his recent victory to propel himself into the spotlight as WrestleMania approaches.

In addition to his victory, Andrade's interactions with Dominik Mysterio from The Judgment Day caught the attention of fans. Their encounter on the show marks the second time in recent weeks that the two have crossed paths, adding another layer of intrigue as WrestleMania season heats up.

 

Tags: #wwe #andrade #raw

