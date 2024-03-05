Sami Zayn Opens Up About Gauntlet Match Opportunity and Bronson Reed's Attack

In a dramatic turn of events on RAW, Adam Pearce announced a Gauntlet Match featuring Sami Zayn, Chad Gable, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bronson Reed, JD McDonagh, and Ricochet. The victor of this intense competition will earn a chance to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40. The announcement was soon followed by a physical altercation when, after securing a victory over Ivar, Sami Zayn fell victim to a post-match assault by Bronson Reed.

In the aftermath, during a WWE Digital Exclusive interview, Sami Zayn candidly expressed his feelings regarding the attack and his mindset heading into the Gauntlet Match. Zayn revealed the physical toll the assault had taken, saying, “Yeah, not great, got the wind knocked out of me pretty bad. Twice actually, in a row. So I’m just struggling to catch my breath right now.” Despite the setback, Zayn's determination remained unshaken as he looked forward to the upcoming challenge with a mix of anticipation and reflection on his career's highs and lows.

He further elaborated on his readiness to seize the opportunity presented by the Gauntlet Match. “I guess I should be angry, and a part of me is, but maybe not as angry as I normally would be or maybe should be, and WWE, it’s a ride. It’s like feast or famine, I have certainly feasted in my day, and I’ve starved in my day. Well, right now, I’m eating again. I’m eating, and next week, in this gauntlet match, I am going to eat, I am going to devour anything that comes in my way. I am gonna devour the opportunity because that’s what’s hard to come by around here, opportunities. Just when you think you’ve secured your spot or your legacy or whatever, the curveballs just never stop, and I don’t take it for nothing. I said this earlier, but I’ve had a lot of important matches in my career. Well, they’re all behind me. Right now, the most important match of my career is next week. The next match is the most important match of my career because history’s waiting for me on the other side. So yeah, that’s where my head’s at right now,” Zayn articulated.