Chelsea Green Reveals: "I Am The Butt Of All Of Matt Cardona’s Jokes"

In July 2023, during a DDP Pro event, Matt Cardona made an appearance sporting a replica of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title belt. His spouse, who was a guest on the "Lightweights" podcast, expressed surprise over his choice to wear the belt, revealing that she was completely unaware of his plans. She shared insights into her initial concerns about potential repercussions from her employer over the incident.

“Oh my gosh. Okay, so he came and watched me win the title in Atlanta. I guess after I won the title, he immediately went online and bought the replica, got overnighted by WWE Shop or Fanatics, and had it like two days later to go to Japan with. He didn’t ask me, he didn’t tell me. I saw him with it in Japan. Everyone thought, because he was in Japan on my off days, that it was the real belt.”

“Yes [everyone thought he took my belt]. I was just waiting for someone at work to call me and ask. Thank god they did not believe it. But I was worried. I was worried, I’m not gonna lie, because he does stuff like that. He does crazy things. He makes videos out of all my wrestling stuff. I am the butt of all his jokes [laughs]. So I really thought that WWE was gonna get mad at me, and I was gonna have to prove, like, ‘Here I am, this is the belt. He’s got a different one.’”