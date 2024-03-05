WWE WrestleMania 40 Night Two to Feature Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for World Heavyweight Championship

WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 05, 2024

The World Heavyweight Championship bout featuring Seth Rollins defending his title against Drew McIntyre has been officially scheduled for the second evening of WrestleMania 40, as announced on Raw tonight. The eagerly anticipated match between Rollins and McIntyre is confirmed to highlight the second night's events at the PPV.

In an intriguing twist leading up to the grand spectacle, Seth Rollins alongside Cody Rhodes has been issued a challenge by The Rock and Roman Reigns for a tag team confrontation on the first night of the PPV. The response from Rollins and Rhodes to The Bloodline's daring challenge is set to be unveiled on this week's edition of Smackdown.

WrestleMania 40's lineup, following the latest updates, is as follows:

NIGHT TBD:

- WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Bayley

- WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch

- World Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. To Be Announced

NIGHT TWO:

- World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes


Tags: #wwe #raw #wrestlemania #seth rollins #drew mcintyre

