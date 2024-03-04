WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Darby Allin Receives 12 Stitches Following Glass Incident at AEW Revolution

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 04, 2024

Darby Allin experienced a frightening fall during AEW Revolution, resulting in the need for 12 stitches, according to reports.

At the climax of AEW Revolution, Darby Allin, alongside Sting, put their AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line against The Young Bucks. During a key moment, Allin attempted a leap from a ladder, only for The Young Bucks to evade, causing him to plummet through a glass pane.

You can watch the moment here:

After the fall, Allin's back was severely bleeding, yet he persevered to complete the match. He and Sting triumphed, securing victory in what was billed as the legend's final match.

During a segment on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez addressed the incident, confirming that Allin required 12 stitches.

Source: f4wonline.com
