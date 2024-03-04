Kenny Omega's Return for AEW Canada Tour in Doubt, Says CEO Tony Khan

During a post-show media scrum following AEW Revolution, AEW CEO Tony Khan provided updates on Kenny Omega's status, indicating he may not return in time for the upcoming tour of Canada. Omega, previously advertised for shows in Winnipeg in May, remains sidelined due to diverticulitis.

"I don’t think it would be fair at all to create the expectation that Kenny Omega would be cleared by then," Khan stated. "I’m very optimistic Kenny will be coming back, but I don’t know the exact date. I think that’s an aggressive timetable. But absolutely, Kenny is one of AEW’s great stars and we can’t wait to have him back as soon as possible. I don’t think it would be fair to create the expectation he would be cleared by then though."

On the return of Kyle O’Reilly to AEW, Khan expressed excitement, highlighting O’Reilly's previous accomplishments and impact on the promotion.

"Kyle O’Reilly is so amazing to have him back in AEW," Khan enthused. "People forget that he went on this incredible run of matches. He really, before he got injured, was on an amazing run. He challenged Jon Moxley for the championship, he won the Casino Battle Royale on Dynamite and I thought his match against Mox was one of the best matches of the year in 2022. It was phenomenal."

"And the run he had leading up to that, you know, he won clean matches against Rey Fenix, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, a lot of top stars on the roster to then go into that Casino Battle Royale and just phenomenal wrestling at the highest level in his tremendous career," Khan continued. "It was actually here in the Greensboro Coliseum in 2021 where Kyle O’Reilly first arrived in AEW and Orange Cassidy was involved in that match and that moment too. Very fitting to have Kyle O’Reilly and of course we saw the Undisputed Kingdom out there, there’s a lot of history, we have a new International Champion Roderick Strong…quite a moment, Kyle O’Reilly coming back and being here in the Greensboro Coliseum where he first arrived in AEW years ago."