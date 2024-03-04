WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Clarifies Speculation Surrounding Ricky Starks' Status with the Company

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 04, 2024

As previously mentioned, rumors circulated online suggesting that AEW standout Ricky Starks had become a free agent. However, those claims have since been discredited.

During a media briefing following the 2024 AEW Revolution PPV, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the speculation:

“I don’t know what the rumor is. Ricky is part of AEW. Ricky is definitely still under contract in AEW. I haven’t seen that. Ricky was a big part of Sting’s run, he was Sting’s first match in AEW. Ricky and Big Bill, I’m very grateful, and I’ve said that to Ricky too, both right after the match and since, very grateful. Ricky and Big Bill, what great world tag team champions, and what a great match for Sting and Darby to win the world tag team championships. Ricky was there at the beginning three years ago, then a huge part of the title change, which set the stage for tonight. He’s been here for some of the big moments. I’m very excited about having him here. He’s definitely part of AEW and has been a big part of Sting’s final run.”

Big Match Set For Upcoming AEW Big Business Event

A significant match-up is set for the AEW Big Business event on March 13th. Following the AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View event tonight, Tony K [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 04, 2024 06:42AM

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #aew #tony khan #ricky starks

