Big Match Set For Upcoming AEW Big Business Event

A significant match-up is set for the AEW Big Business event on March 13th.

Following the AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View event tonight, Tony Khan has announced to Darby Allin that he will go head-to-head with Jay White at the Big Business special, scheduled to be held at the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. This event will also mark the anticipated debut of Mercedes Mone.

In addition to this announcement, Darby Allin, alongside Sting, successfully defended their AEW Tag Team titles against the Young Bucks at Revolution. With Sting's impending retirement, the titles are to be vacated, and a tournament will be organized later in the month to determine the new champions.