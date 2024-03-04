Inside Scoop on Sting's Final Match

In his final wrestling match at AEW Revolution, Sting, alongside Darby Allin, emerged victorious against the Young Bucks, thereby retaining their tag team titles. This marked the end of Sting's illustrious wrestling career. With Sting stepping away from in-ring competition, the future of the tag team titles is up in the air. Sources from Fightful Select indicate that a resolution regarding the titles is forthcoming, highlighting that Darby Allin will not be defending them with a new partner. Despite their defeat, the Young Bucks are anticipated to remain contenders in the tag team division.

The choice to spotlight Sting in his farewell match at Revolution was a deliberate one, reflecting AEW and Tony Khan's commitment to honoring the wrestling legend's legacy. It has been consistently communicated that paying tribute to Sting in a fitting manner was a priority for the organization. The decision-making process for Sting's final bout, including the selection of the Young Bucks as his last opponents and the eventual relocation of the event to Greensboro, was significantly influenced by Sting himself, ensuring his retirement was celebrated in a manner befitting his remarkable career.