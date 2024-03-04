Adam 'Hangman' Page to Taking Hiatus from AEW Following Revolution Event

A leading AEW superstar is set to take a break from action.

Adam “Hangman” Page, who recently competed in the AEW Revolution event, wasn't confirmed to participate until the week of the event, as reported by Fightful Select. Despite his efforts, the ex-world champion faced defeat in a triple-threat match for the world title, alongside Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe. During the bout, Page was involved in an incident where he attacked two referees, a move that, according to Fightful, may serve as a storyline justification for his upcoming hiatus.

The specifics regarding when Page will commence his hiatus or the reasons behind it remain undisclosed. WrestlingNewsSource.com will keep you updated with any new developments on this story.