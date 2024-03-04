Adam 'Hangman' Page to Taking Hiatus from AEW Following Revolution Event

A leading AEW superstar is set to take a break from action.
Adam “Hangman” Page, who recently competed in the AEW Revolution event, wasn't confirmed to participate until the week of the event, as reported by Fightful Select. Despite his efforts, the ex-world champion faced defeat in a triple-threat match for the world title, alongside Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe. During the bout, Page was involved in an incident where he attacked two referees, a move that, according to Fightful, may serve as a storyline justification for his upcoming hiatus.
The specifics regarding when Page will commence his hiatus or the reasons behind it remain undisclosed. WrestlingNewsSource.com will keep you updated with any new developments on this story.
⚡ AEW Expands Pay-Per-View Schedule with the Launch of 'Dynasty' in Missouri
AEW has revealed the location and date for its upcoming pay-per-view, marking a significant addition to its event lineup. Scheduled for Apr [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 04, 2024 06:35AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com