AEW Expands Pay-Per-View Schedule with the Launch of 'Dynasty' in Missouri

AEW has revealed the location and date for its upcoming pay-per-view, marking a significant addition to its event lineup.

Scheduled for April 21st, AEW's inaugural Dynasty event will take place in St. Louis, Missouri. The anticipation for Dynasty's announcement grew after AEW's recent trademark filing for the term, leading industry insiders to speculate about its importance. This event marks AEW's first April pay-per-view since the organization's inception in 2019, expanding its roster of major events, which saw the addition of WrestleDream and Worlds End in 2023.