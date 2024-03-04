WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Expands Pay-Per-View Schedule with the Launch of 'Dynasty' in Missouri

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 04, 2024

AEW has revealed the location and date for its upcoming pay-per-view, marking a significant addition to its event lineup.

Scheduled for April 21st, AEW's inaugural Dynasty event will take place in St. Louis, Missouri. The anticipation for Dynasty's announcement grew after AEW's recent trademark filing for the term, leading industry insiders to speculate about its importance. This event marks AEW's first April pay-per-view since the organization's inception in 2019, expanding its roster of major events, which saw the addition of WrestleDream and Worlds End in 2023.

Tags: #aew #dynasty

