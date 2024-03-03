Will Ospreay Gets Victory In First Match Under AEW Contract, Will Face Kyle Fletcher At Dynomite

It's time for the match that Don Callis has vowed will steal the show tonight at AEW Revolution. It's a battle of The Don Callis Family members next, as the pre-show package airs now to get us ready for the showdown between Will Ospreay and "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita.

After the package wraps up, the theme for Konosuke Takeshita hits and out in his red devil mask comes "The Alpha" of The Don Callis Family. Meanwhile, Don Callis joins the gang on special guest commentary for this featured match. The theme for Will Ospreay hits next and out comes "The Aerial Assassin."

The Greensboro crowd is hip to Ospreay, as they are doing his ring entrance routine with him when he hits the ring. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with one of our final three matches of the evening. Ospreay hits some impressive spots early on, including a wild hurricanrana after hitting the ropes.

We hear the commentators sing the praises of Ospreay for his ability to hit the ropes like nobody else in AEW. Maybe Bron Breakker could give him a run for his money in that department? Takeshita slows Ospreay down, as "The Alpha" grounds "The Aerial Assassin" and shifts the offensive momentum in his favor. The crowd boos like crazy along the way.

Now we see Ospreay fire up for some crazy moves that are hard to even describe, let alone name. He goes for a springboard Os-cutter, but Takeshita catches him and spins him for a seated power bomb into a pin attempt. Ospreay kicks out. Ospreay goes for Storm Breaker, but Takeshita avoids it.

Ospreay hits a Stundog Millionaire after a scary brainbuster spot from Takeshita in the corner. From here we see crazy high spot after crazy high spot for more near falls than any other match in history. Finally, Ospreay hits the Hidden Blade it sounded like they called it, for the win in an absolutely epic match. Ospreay is next-level impressive as always.