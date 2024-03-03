Toni Storm Retains AEW Women's Championship

The pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to our next match of the evening, which features the AEW Women's World Championship on-the-line, as former longtime personal friends turned bitter rivals "Timeless" Toni Storm and "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo go to war.

After the package wraps up and return inside the Greensboro Coliseum, where Excalibur, Taz and Tony Schiavone buy some time as the ring crew cleans up the blood from Dax Harwood in the previous match. No, seriously. Purrazzo makes her way out and settles inside the ring for her big title opportunity.

Out next in her typical custom black-and-white screen style is the reigning and defending AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm, accompanied by Luther the Butler and Mariah May. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

"The Virtuosa" does well early on, controlling the action until Storm starts pulling cheap heel tactics like pulling hair, etc. We see Luther the Butler trying to help Storm on the floor, but Purrazzo hits a baseball sliding drop kick to keep her momentum going.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see Storm connect with a big running hip attack in the corner and then a follow-up spot for a close pin attempt. Purrazzo kicks out and starts to fight back. Storm has an ankle lock on Purrazzo, who screams in pain as Storm shouts at her and taunts her.

Luther the Butler tries to get involved again, but this time Purrazzo takes out Storm and Luther on the floor. Back in the ring, Purrazzo slaps on a Fujiwara armbar on the champ. As Storm starts tapping, Luther the Butler distracts the ref. Purrazzo lets go to take out Mariah May on the other side of the ring, but she turns around and Storm finishes her off for the win to retain.