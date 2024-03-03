Blackpool Combat Club Get Tag Victory Over FTR

The pre-match video package airs next to get us ready for the highly-anticipated showdown between the FTR duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, and the Blackpool Combat Club team of Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli.

After the package wraps up, we return inside the Greensboro Coliseum where we hear "Wild Thing." Out comes the BCC duo of Mox and Claudio, who are wearing the spiked shoulder pads like the Road Warriors. Didn't "The Machine" Brian Cage already use up the one Road Warrior gimmick infringement allotment for the evening already?

The BCC duo settle into the ring to a big pop and their music dies down. Now we hear the familiar sounds of the old Midnight Express-sounding entrance music for FTR, and out comes the decorated tag-team tandem of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

We see some slow back-and-forth action early on and then the BCC duo settle into the early offensive lead. Mox works over Wheeler for a while, controlling him on the mat. Dax comes in and kicks Mox to free Wheeler from a submission he was stuck in for a while.

Claudio tags in and the two hit a vicious double-team spot before Castagnoli continues to work over Wheeler. We see Mox tag back in and take over. The fight spills out to the floor, where Mox taunts him, telling him, "I don't think you're sh*t!" as he continues to pummel him.

Harwood finally gets the hot tag and he helps FTR take over control of the offense. After being down for a while, Wheeler is finally back up. Harwood is turned inside-out from a big shot from Castagnoli in the ring, while Mox blasts Wheeler on the floor again. Harwood is shown bleeding on the floor as Wheeler comes back to life in the ring.

We see FTR go for the Doomsday Device on Castagnoli, but he hits a counter power slam in mid-air on the way down. Wow. Officials come in to check on Dax, who is bleeding so much it's a damn joke, even by AEW standards. It's dripping all over the place drawing huge gasps from the 16,000+ inside the Greensboro Coliseum as Mox works him over.

Moments later we see a successful Doomsday Device from the BCC duo. Wheeler comes off the top-rope to break up the follow-up pin attempt. Dax, meanwhile, is still bleeding profusely like a stuck pig. Fans are roaring and breaking out in a loud "AEW! AEW!" chant as all four men from both teams start to go to war at the same time in the ring.

The referee Paul Turner struggles to regain order in this one. We see Claudio hit the Giant Swing on a bloody-ass Harwood. He swings his bloody dome into a big drop kick from Mox, who goes for the cover. Somehow Harwood still finds it in him to kick out before the count of three.

Mox bites at the bloody head of Harwood in the corner. Dax spits at him.

FTR hit a modified Doomsday Device off the top-rope in the corner. They go for the cover, but only get two. They immediately follow that up with a double-team Shatter Machine finisher, but Claudio breaks up the pin attempt. We see Cash dive through the ropes to a European uppercut from Claudio on the floor. Claudio hits a Neutralizer after that. Dax hits a pile driver on Claudio.

Mox looks for the Paradigm Shift on Dax, who counters it. Mox ends up hitting the Death Rider, but Dax kicks out. Mox slaps in a rear choke on Dax and squeezes as blood spews out of his head like crazy. Wheeler runs in to try and make the save, but Claudio runs in and chokes him right next to Mox, as Mox chokes Dax. BCC get the win on that note. Another great match in a show full of them.