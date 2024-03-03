Roderick Strong Wins International Championship, Kyle O'Reilly Returns

It's time for more championship action here on this title-heavy AEW Revolution 2024 lineup. The pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to tonight's AEW International Championship showdown between Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong.

After the package wraps up, The Undisputed Kingdom theme hits and out comes Roderick Strong accompanied by Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. The theme for Orange Cassidy hits next and as the catchy tune plays, the "Freshly Squeezed" one makes his way to the ring for his latest defense of the AEW International Championship.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Strong immediately goes for his finisher, but Cassidy avoids it and quickly rolls Strong up. Strong kicks out. The commentators remind us that Cassidy asked The Best Friends to promise they would stay in the back tonight during this match, because he's tired of seeing his friends get hurt trying to help him.

Strong settles into the early offensive lead. The action spills out to the floor, where Strong sends Cassidy into the barricade. He hits a big back-breaker and is focusing his attack on the back and ribs of Cassidy, which were the focus of a Zero Hour pre-show segment with Dr. Sampson. Cassidy has heavy taping on his lower back and ribs as well.

We see some more good back-and-forth action and then Cassidy starts to settle into the offensive lead. He hits a Beach Break for a close near fall, but moments later, Strong hits his finisher for the pin fall victory. With the win, Roderick Strong is now the new AEW International Champion.

Once the match wraps up, we see the shocking, unexpected return of Kyle O'Reilly. O'Reilly hits the ring with his hair grown out quite a bit. He looks at The Undisputed Kingdom group, who offer him a shirt. He turns it down and walks off on his own. The Undisputed Kingdom theme plays again as Roderick Strong resumes his title celebration in the ring.