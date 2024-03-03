Wardlow Earns World Championship Match

The ring clears out, Taz substitutes in for Nigel McGuinness on commentary, and then we hear the sounds of Action Bronson, as FTW Champion HOOK makes his way out to the ring. It's time for the All-Star Scramble Match to determine who gets a future opportunity at the AEW World Championship.

After HOOK, the theme for Powerhouse Hobbs hits and out comes The Don Callis Family member. From there, "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer comes out. CMLL star Magnus is out next. "The Machine" Brian Cage from The Mogul Embassy is out after that. Wardlow comes out to a big pop as Adam Cole and the rest of The Undisputed Kingdom come out with him. Dante Martin comes out and then "The Ocho" Chris Jericho comes out last to the sounds of "Judas."

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see everyone splinter off into pairs of two, and begin brawling. They each head to the top rope in all four corners of the ring. They each hit a big super-plex spot. Jericho and Magnus hit stereo Lionsaults off the middle ropes on the same guy. We see HOOK lock in Red Rum on Wardlow while Jericho turns them both over into the Walls of Jericho.

We see virtually everyone get a chance to shine, and in most cases, hit their respective finishers, in a nice sequence. In the end, however we see things come to an end when Wardlow hits his massive Powerbomb Symphony on Dante Martin for the win. With the win, Wardlow has earned a future AEW World Championship opportunity.