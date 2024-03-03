WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Eddie Kingston Gets Victory Over and Respect From Bryan Danielson

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Mar 03, 2024

Backstage, Lexy Nair is in the locker room with Bryan Danielson, who is stretching behind her as she talks about the next match of the evening, with "The American Dragon" taking on "The Mad King" Eddie Kingston for the AEW Continental Crown Championship. We then head inside the arena where Bryan Danielson makes his way to the ring.

We see Renee Paquette backstage talking about tbe match as Eddie Kingston is warming up beside her. He heads to the ring looking for another successful defense of his AEW Continental Crown Championship, as well as the forced respect acknowledgement and handshake from Danielson. The commentators point out the special rules for Continental Crown title bouts, with everyone banned from ringside during the bout.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our second title tilt of the evening. The fans are loudly behind Kingston early on with thunderous "Eddie! Eddie!" chants. They turn into dueling chants, as half the crowd chants "Let's go Bryan!" and the other half chants "Let's go Eddie!" The two begin to get after it with some back-and-forth action.

Now the two start trading absolutely vicious chops in back-and-forth fashion. Kingston and Danielson end up on the floor and we see a big suicide dive spot. After some more chops, we see a big suplex from the apron down to the floor. The fans react with a "Holy sh*t!" chant. Kingston is selling his knee. The fans get into a "This is Awesome" chant as they return inside the ring.

Danielson works over the hand of Kingston, which he has also been selling a lot since "The American Dragon" smashed it into the steel ring post on the floor moments ago. The commentators point out how Danielson is focusing on the arm/hand of Kingston to take away his spinning back-fist finisher and overall dominant striking attack.

Kingston hits an exploder, ala Jun Akiyama, and the fans break out in "Eddie! Eddie!" chants again. "The Mad King" looks for another exploder, but Danielson avoids it. Kingston hits a big DDT for a close two count. Kingston slaps a submission on a grounded Danielson after that. Danielson fights back and takes over. He gets Kingston in a triangle and Kingston goes out, but comes back to life.

Danielson voluntarily lets go and looks at Kingston in awe. After some more back-and-forth action, the crowd all gets on their feet at the same time and just randomly starts giving this a thunderous, well-earned standing ovation. A few minutes later it was all over. "The Mad King" got it done. The fans chant for Eddie after, who is now ready for his handshake and acknowledgement of respect.

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #aew #revolution #results #continentalchampionship #eddiekingston #bryandanielson

