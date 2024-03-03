Christian Cage Retains TNT Championship

We head down to the ring for our first match of the evening, which is one of many title contests scheduled for the show. Daniel Garcia makes his way out to challenge for the TNT Championship in our opener.

Next out is his opponent, the reigning and defending TNT Champion and leader of The Patriarchy, Christian Cage. He settles in the ring. The ref holds the TNT title up high in the air and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. "The Prodigy" Nick Wayne, Killswitch and Mrs. Wayne are all at ringside in Cage's corner for this one. The fans chant for Garcia early on.

Garcia gets the better start of the two, throwing Cage down to the mat off of a lock-up, resulting in Cage rolling out to the floor to re-group with the rest of The Patriarchy. Back in the ring, Cage fakes an injury in the corner, which allows him to cheap shot his way into the offensive lead for the first time in the contest. The fans boo while Nigel McGuinness makes every excuse on Cage's behalf on commentary.

As Cage continues to dominate on offense, we see him look for the Killswitch for the finish, but Garcia avoids it and hits a chop-block to the back of his knee. On the floor, we see Nick Wayne charge at Garcia, who elavates him into the timekeepers table with authority. As the action continues, Garcia bounces Cage off the steel steps with authority.

In the ring, Cage tries begging off before sneaking a Killswitch attempt, which Garcia avoids. Garcia then gets the TNT Champion down on the mat and slaps him in an ankle lock. Cage escapes and kicks Garcia low. Garcia hits a back suplex for a close near fall attempt. Cage slingshots Garcia face-first into the turnbuckle. Cage distracts the ref while Killswitch hits a chokeslam on Garcia on the apron.

Cage hits a top-rope frog splash after that for a close pin attempt, but Garcia kicks out. "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard runs out and attacks Killswitch from behind as he attempts to get involved again moments later. Nick Wayne's mom goes to slap him, but he avoids it.

He and Killswitch fight up the ramp as the crowd roars. Back in the ring, we see Cage go for a Spear but Garcia counters with a pile driver for a close two count. Seconds later, Nick Wayne hits a cutter on Garcia from the apron, which Cage follows up with his Killswitch finisher for the pin fall victory. With the win, Christian Cage retains the TNT Championship.