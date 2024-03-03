Statlander and Nightingale Victorious Over Skye Blue and Julia Hart

Back inside the arena, the theme for Willow Nightingale hits and out she comes, along with Kris Statlander, for our next match of the evening. Their manager Stokely Hathaway settles in on special guest commentary. Their opponents, TBS Women's Champion Julia Hart and Skye Blue are out next. The bell sounds and off we go.

We see some early back-and-forth action and then Statlander starts to take it to Skye Blue. Blue tags in Hart, who doesn't fare much better. Willow tags in for her team, and picks up where Kris left off, taking it to the TBS Women's Champion. Hart and Blue take over. Blue taunts Stokely on commentary while beating down Nightingale.

Stokely yells at Nigel McGuinness and Excalibur for not sticking up for him. Willow hits Julia with a chop at one point that pops the entire crowd. Willow keeps fighting back against the legal woman, Blue, as the fans rally behind her in the background. Statlander finally gets the hot tag and helps shift the momentum back in her team's favor. Nightingale ends up getting the win shortly after.