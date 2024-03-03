Bang Bang Scissor Gang Opens AEW Zero Hour With Victory

The theme for Private Party hits and out comes Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy. Out next is Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh, who also come out with Willie Mack, the final member of their team.

The Bang Bang Scissor Gang come out together next. Max Caster does a good freestyle, but his new gimmick is to continue just stopping half-way through after messing up, which seems to be on purpose ever since the initial live botch. They settle in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one started.

Isiah Kassidy and Austin Gunn kick things off for their respective teams. Gunn jumps into the early offensive lead. Marq Quen tags in and takes over for his team and then tags in Jeff Jarrett, who picks up where Quen left off. Karen Jarrett sneaks in some cheap shots as Jeff ties up the ref.

Jeff then does his strut for some cheap heat. The rest of his team do it at ringside at the same time. Anthony Bowens tags in for his side, but he doesn't fare much better, as Satnam Singh beats him down and then Jay Lethal comes in and takes over. He hits a big delayed vertical suplex and then tags Jarrett back in.

Billy Gunn eventually gets the hot tag for his team. The crowd goes wild as he beats down every member of the opposing team one-by-one, as they keep running at him like bad guys at the bar in a Steven Seagal movie. Willie Mack slows Billy down. He heads to the top for a Six-Star Frog splash, but Gunn avoids it and tags in his son.

Both members of The Gunns, Austin and Colten Gunn, fire up and hit back-to-back double team spots. Anthony Bowens hits his finisher. Max Caster looks for his but then we see all hell break loose. Everyone ends up on the floor except Jay White and Satnam Singh, who go nose-to-chest.

Billy Gunn steps in for Jay and is still shorter, but closer. They brawl and Gunn and White work together to chop Satnam down to size. Gunn hits a Fame-Asser. Willie Mack comes back in but White hits the Bladerunner on him for the pin fall victory. Fun opener to get the crowd going for tonight's lengthy show.