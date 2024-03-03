Lex Luger Confirmed for AEW Revolution 2024, Set to Attend Sting's Retirement Match

Lex Luger is set to appear at AEW Revolution 2024, taking place tonight at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. On social media this Sunday, “The Total Package” revealed his attendance at the event to witness the retirement match of his long-time friend, “The Icon” Sting.
“My how time flys by,” he wrote. “Tonight is gonna be so special!” He added, “Love you my friend.”
👍— Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) March 3, 2024
⚡ AEW Revolution 2024 Final Card
AEW Revolution 2024 is set to broadcast live tonight at 8 pm Eastern, accessible in the U.S. through the Bleacher Report app, and for intern
