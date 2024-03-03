WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Lex Luger Confirmed for AEW Revolution 2024, Set to Attend Sting's Retirement Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 03, 2024

Lex Luger is set to appear at AEW Revolution 2024, taking place tonight at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. On social media this Sunday, “The Total Package” revealed his attendance at the event to witness the retirement match of his long-time friend, “The Icon” Sting.

“My how time flys by,” he wrote. “Tonight is gonna be so special!” He added, “Love you my friend.”
 

AEW Revolution 2024 Final Card

AEW Revolution 2024 is set to broadcast live tonight at 8 pm Eastern, accessible in the U.S. through the Bleacher Report app, and for intern [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 03, 2024 11:53AM


Tags: #aew #revolution #sting #lex luger

