Last Entrant Secured for AEW Revolution 2024 All-Star Scramble Match

The participant lineup for tonight's AEW Revolution 2024 All-Star Scramble Match is now confirmed.

During the last episode of AEW Collision on TNT, which served as the final build-up to tonight's AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view, Dante Martin secured his spot in the All-Star Scramble Match by winning a qualifying match against Penta El Zero Miedo and Bryan Keith, known as “The Bounty Hunter.”

Dante Martin's victory adds him to an impressive roster of competitors for the match, including Chris Jericho, Magnus, HOOK, Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer, and Wardlow. The winner of the match will be granted a shot at the AEW World Championship in the future.

AEW Revolution 2024 is set to take place tonight at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The event is highlighted by the much-awaited retirement match of wrestling icon Sting.