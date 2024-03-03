WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rey Fenix to Make Grand Return to Wrestling in May

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 03, 2024

Rey Fenix is set to make his anticipated return to wrestling in May, after a hiatus that began in October. As a key member of The Lucha Bros, alongside Penta El Zero Miedo, Fenix's comeback has been eagerly awaited. The announcement of his return was made by his tag-team partner, Penta El Zero Miedo, who issued a challenge for a one-on-one match at the House Of Glory: Cinco de Mayo event, scheduled for May 5, 2024.

This challenge was extended during the House Of Glory: Reckoning event on Saturday night, setting the stage for a highly anticipated showdown between the tag-team partners. Fenix's last match took place at the AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday event on October 10, 2023, before he was sidelined due to an injury sustained in a match against Jon Moxley at the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event on September 20, 2023.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 03, 2024 07:23AM


Tags: #aew #rey fenix

