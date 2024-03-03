AEW Revolution 2024 Final Card

AEW Revolution 2024 is set to broadcast live tonight at 8 pm Eastern, accessible in the U.S. through the Bleacher Report app, and for international viewers via FITE TV. The festivities kick off with the Zero Hour pre-show beginning at 6:30 pm Eastern. Here’s your guide on where to catch tonight’s action-packed pay-per-view event:

AEW Revolution Match Card:

- AEW World Heavyweight Title Match: Samoa Joe (champion) versus Hangman Page versus Swerve Strickland.

- AEW Tag Team Championship Tornado Tag Team Match (Sting’s Last Match): Sting & Darby Allin against The Young Bucks.

- AEW Women's World Championship Match: Toni Storm (champion) versus Deonna Purrazzo.

- AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (champion) versus Roderick Strong.

- AEW Continental Crown Championship Match: Eddie Kingston (champion) versus Bryan Danielson.

- AEW TNT Championship Match: Christian Cage (champion) versus Daniel Garcia.

- Singles Match: Will Ospreay versus Konosuke Takeshita.

- Tag Team Match: Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley versus FTR.

- All-Star Scramble Match (Winner Gets Future World Title Shot): Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer, Chris Jericho, Hook, Brian Cage, Magnus, and Dante Martin.

- Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match: Julia Hart & Skye Blue versus Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale.

- Zero-Hour Pre-Show 12-Man Match: The Bang Bang Scissor Gang (Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, Billy Gunn, Jay White, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) versus Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Willie Mack, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen & Satnam Singh.