WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

AEW Revolution 2024 Final Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 03, 2024

AEW Revolution 2024 Final Card

AEW Revolution 2024 is set to broadcast live tonight at 8 pm Eastern, accessible in the U.S. through the Bleacher Report app, and for international viewers via FITE TV. The festivities kick off with the Zero Hour pre-show beginning at 6:30 pm Eastern. Here’s your guide on where to catch tonight’s action-packed pay-per-view event:

AEW Revolution Match Card:

- AEW World Heavyweight Title Match: Samoa Joe (champion) versus Hangman Page versus Swerve Strickland.

- AEW Tag Team Championship Tornado Tag Team Match (Sting’s Last Match): Sting & Darby Allin against The Young Bucks.

- AEW Women's World Championship Match: Toni Storm (champion) versus Deonna Purrazzo.

- AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (champion) versus Roderick Strong.

- AEW Continental Crown Championship Match: Eddie Kingston (champion) versus Bryan Danielson.

- AEW TNT Championship Match: Christian Cage (champion) versus Daniel Garcia.

- Singles Match: Will Ospreay versus Konosuke Takeshita.

- Tag Team Match: Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley versus FTR.

- All-Star Scramble Match (Winner Gets Future World Title Shot): Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer, Chris Jericho, Hook, Brian Cage, Magnus, and Dante Martin.

- Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match: Julia Hart & Skye Blue versus Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale.

- Zero-Hour Pre-Show 12-Man Match: The Bang Bang Scissor Gang (Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, Billy Gunn, Jay White, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) versus Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Willie Mack, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen & Satnam Singh.


Tags: #aew #revolution

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86415/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π